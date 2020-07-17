Man Accused Of Recording Sexual Images Of Unsuspecting Child Victims, State Police Say

A 49-year-old area man is facing two felony charges, including record sexual images of an unsuspecting child, state police announced.

Dutchess County resident Richard Kelly, 49, of Hyde Park, is accused of possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation and surreptitiously recording candid images of unsuspecting victims.

On Friday, July 17, State Police in Rhinebeck, in conjunction with the Troop K Computer Crimes Unit, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, arrested Kelly and charged him with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child and unlawful surveillance, both Class E felonies.

Kelly was issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Hyde Park Court on Tuesday, Aug. 4 and the town of Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding possible crimes or suspicious activity committed by Kelly is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

