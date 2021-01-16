Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Accused Of Falsely Reporting An Incident Involving Handgun In Area, Police Say

New York State Police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly falsely reporting a crime in Dutchess County.
A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly falsely reporting an incident involving a handgun in Dutchess County.

Kyle Ropeter, of Wilton, New York, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 8, after New York State Police responded to the town of Stanford for a report of a person with a handgun, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

When troopers responded an investigation found that Ropeter had falsely reported the incident, Hicks said.

He was charged with falsely reporting an incident and released on an appearance ticket. 

