Man Accused Of Falsely Reporting An Incident Involving Handgun In Area, Police Say

A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly falsely reporting an incident involving a handgun in Dutchess County.

Kyle Ropeter, of Wilton, New York, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 8, after New York State Police responded to the town of Stanford for a report of a person with a handgun, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

When troopers responded an investigation found that Ropeter had falsely reported the incident, Hicks said.

He was charged with falsely reporting an incident and released on an appearance ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.