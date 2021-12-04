Contact Us
Man Accused Of Breaking Into House To Sexually Assault Victim In Area

Kathy Reakes
A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and sexually assaulting a resident.

Dutchess County resident Thomas E. Ryan, age 54, of LaGrange, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 2, for the Monday, Nov. 1 incident, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, Troopers were dispatched to a residence in the town of Amenia for a report of a burglary in progress. 

An investigation determined Ryan illegally entered the residence through a window and sexually assaulted the victim.

Ryan was arrested and charged with:

  • Criminal sex act
  • Burglary
  • Sexual abuse 

He was arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond. 

 He is next scheduled to appear before the town of Amenia Court on Monday, Dec. 8.

