Man Accused Of Breaking Into Home In Area Following Eviction, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Saugerties Police arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a home he had been evicted from and smashing items.
Photo Credit: Saugerties Police/Facebook

An area man was arrested for allegedly breaking into an occupied home following his eviction.

Ulster County resident Vincent Neglia, age 35, of Saugerties, was arrested on Monday, May 17, after Saugerties Police received a 911 call reporting that a man was breaking items inside the caller's residence, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they interviewed the caller who reported that Neglia was upset after being served eviction papers to vacate the premises, Sinagra said.

He also said that Neglia entered his residence and damaged multiple items, including smashing a TV set with a baseball bat, the chief said.

Neglia was taken into custody at the scene and charged with criminal mischief.

He was later released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, May 19.

