Man, 64, Charged With Possessing Child Porn

A 64-year-old area man has been charged with possessing child porn, state police said.

After an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Troop K Computer Crimes Unit, a search warrant was issued by the Dutchess County Court for the residence of James W. Ringwood of the Town of Poughkeepsie.

With assistance from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, the warrant was executed on Thursday, May 21.

On Tuesday, June 2, the state police from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested Ringwood and charged him with seven counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a Class E felony.

He is due to appear in Poughkeepsie Court on Tuesday, July 7.

