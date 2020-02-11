Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man, 20, Found Shot Multiple Times In Vehicle In Area

Kathy Reakes
The scene of the shooting at 168 Winnikee Ave. in the City of Poughkeepsie.
The scene of the shooting at 168 Winnikee Ave. in the City of Poughkeepsie. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 20-year-old Dutchess County man was found shot multiple times in his vehicle.

The incident took place around 11:07 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1 in front of 168 Winnikee Ave., said City of Poughkeepsie Police Det. Lt. Matthew J Clark.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the unidentified City of Poughkeepsie man inside a vehicle, shot multiple times, Clark said.

He was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital for treatment. 

The vehicle had been struck multiple times as well and multiple shell casings were at the scene. 

Clark said the incident did not appear to be a random act of violence.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

