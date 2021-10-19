Large Fight At High School In Area Overwhelms Police, School Officials

A large fight inside an area high school overwhelmed police and put the school on a "hold in place" status.

The fight broke out around 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Poughkeepsie High School.

According to Captain Richard Wilson, of the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, City of Poughkeepsie police officers and detectives responded to the school for a large fight in progress.

The City of Poughkeepsie School Resource detective was furthering her investigation into a previous assault when a fight broke out in the main hallway.

The detective and school staff intervened and attempted to de-escalate the fight without success.

Due to the large number of those involved and the physical exchanges among the students, additional resources from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department were summoned to assist, Wilson said.

School staff would eventually clear the hallways and place the school in a “hold in place” as the matter was further investigated.

Mobile Life staff were summoned to the school after a student came forward and stated she was having shortness of breath, Wilson said.

"At this time the police department is further investigating the violation of any criminal laws and if there are any cooperating victims involved," he added.

Any matters of discipline for school violations will be vetted and carried out by the Poughkeepsie City School District staff.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.