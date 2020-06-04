Know Him? Police Asking For Help IDing Man Involved In Hit-Run, Grocery Theft

New York State Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly was involved in a hit-and-run and then stole a cart full of merchandise from a grocery store.

Police said the man was allegedly driving a stolen 2010 Toyota Corolla, with New York license plate HBH6474 when he was involved in a hit-and-run motor crash in Dutchess County in the town of Hyde Park, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An investigation located security footage from a nearby Stop & Shop, at 3999 Albany Post Road, shows the alleged suspect also stole a cart full of merchandise, Hicks said.

Police are asking for help identifying the man pictured. New York State Police

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the man is asked to please contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in SP Rhinebeck at 845-677-7300. Refer to case #9504516.

All calls can be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.