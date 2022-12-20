K9 Units Help Track Down Fleeing Suspects After Chase In Southeast: Police

Two suspects unsuccessfully avoided justice after leading authorities on a chase throughout numerous towns in the Hudson Valley, police said.

On Monday, Dec. 19, around 9:45 a.m., police in northern Westchester County noticed a 2019 Toyota Camry traveling faster than 90 mph on Interstate 684 in Bedford. Officers then tried to pull the car over, but the vehicle did not stop, leading police into a chase, according to New York State Police Officer Aaron Hicks.

Authorities continued to chase the vehicle to Putnam County, where the vehicle's two occupants finally stopped on Route 22 in Southeast, abandoned the car, and took off on foot, Hicks said.

With the help of the state police's K9 officers though, the two suspects were quickly caught and taken into custody, according to Hicks.

The driver, an unidentified 18-year-old, was charged with the following:

Third-degree unlawful use of a vehicle;

Third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle;

Obstruction of governmental administration;

Resisting arrest.

The passenger, identified as 21-year-old Javier I. Pichardo of the Bronx, was charged with:

Obstruction of governmental administration;

Resisting arrest.

Both will appear in the Town of Southeast Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Hicks.

