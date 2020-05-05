Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
ID Released For Man Who Died In House Fire

Kathy Reakes
A 93-year-old man who died in a house fire has been identified by police.

George W. Hanson was found inside his Dutchess County home following the fire that was reported around 10:22 p.m., Thursday, April 30, on Tamarack Drive in Hopewell Junction, according to East Fishkill Police Lt. Derrick Cuccia.

When police arrived on the scene, the residence was fully engulfed in flames, Cuccia said.

Firefighters with the East Fishkill Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire within about 20 minutes.

An investigation revealed Hanson was inside the residence, Cuccia said.

"It appears Mr. Hanson's death was a result of the fire," he added.

Autopsy results show that Hanson had smoke inhalation in his lungs. The exact cause of death is still pending investigation, but there were no signs of suspicious activity, Cuccia said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

