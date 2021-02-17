ID Released For Man Stabbed To Death By His Brother In Westchester, Police Say

A Westchester man who was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother has been identified by police.

Schuyler Werner, age 23, of Mamaroneck, has been identified as the person killed when he was allegedly stabbed to death by his brother Vitaly Werner, age 25, of Mamaroneck, said authorities.

The incident took place n Feb. 9, at 4:30 p.m., a 911 call was received regarding a person stabbed inside an apartment at 300 Richbell Road, Mamaroneck Police Lieutenant Mark Gatta.

Officers responded to the location and rendered aid to the victim, Schuyler Werner who had sustained a wound to his chest area.

He was transported to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Gatta said.

Following an investigation, in conjunction with the Westchester County Department of Public Safety and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, Vitaly Werner, the brother of the victim, was placed under arrest and charged with manslaughter.

Vitaly was arraigned and remanded to the Westchester County Jail on a $20,000 bail.

