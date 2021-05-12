Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Valley Man Charged With 2020 Murder Of Area Man

Kathy Reakes
The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department arrested a Dutchess County man for the 2020 murder of a Poughkeepsie man.
A local man has been arrested and charged with a murder in the area.

Dutchess County resident Carl Hannans, of the Village of Rhinebeck and formerly of the City of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Tuesday, May 11, for the April 2020 murder of Evan Davis, age 28, authorities announced.

Davis, a City of Poughkeepsie resident, was shot and killed at the Martin Luther King Housing Project, 159 Washington Street, said City of Poughkeepsie Police. Det. Lt. Matt Clark.

Hannans, who was indicted by a grand jury, was charged with:

  • Intentional murder
  • Depraved indifference
  • Criminal possession of a weapon

He is being held at the Dutchess County Jail until his arraignment.

The investigation into the other people involved in the homicide of Davis is continuing, Clark said.

Anyone with information on this homicide should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

