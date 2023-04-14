Hit-Run Victim Chases Suspect Until Cops Arrive In Carmel, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man who tried driving away after rear-ending a car was instead arrested after the victim refused to let him escape and gave chase, police said.

The incident happened in Putnam County on Sunday, April 2 around 4:30 p.m., when two vehicles were involved in a rear-end accident in Carmel at the intersection of Route 6 and Croton Falls Road and one of the vehicles tried to leave the scene, according to Carmel Police.

The second vehicle then began to chase the escaping car for around two miles until Carmel Police officers were able to catch up to them on Colonial Drive.

After police checked the licenses of the two drivers involved in the crash, they found that the man who had attempted to flee had a suspended New York driver's license.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jefferson Valley resident Giovanni Marcial, was then charged with the following:

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation;

Leaving the scene of an automobile accident.

Marcial's vehicle was then impounded. He will appear in the Town of Carmel Court on Monday, April 24.

