Hiker Dies After Falling 20 Feet At Hudson Valley Preserve, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A hiker was killed after falling more than 20 feet at the Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner.
A hiker was killed after falling more than 20 feet at the Mohonk Preserve in Gardiner. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 31-year-old hiker died after he lost his footing while reaching for a piece of equipment and fell more than 20 feet at a Hudson Valley preserve.

Evrim Cabuk, of Brooklyn, was found dead around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22,  in Ulster County when New York State Police responded to the Mohonk Preserve in the vicinity of Undercliff Trail in the town of Gardiner for a report of a man with a head injury, said Trooper Steven Nevel. 

New Paltz EMS and Mohonk Preserve Rangers were on the scene when troopers arrived. 

The initial investigation revealed that Cabuk was retrieving a piece of hiking equipment when he lost his footing and fell approximately 20 feet striking his head on a rock, Nevel said.

Fellow hikers immediately began first aid and contacted 911. 

Cabuk was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

