Fire Alarm Set Off By Burnt Food Sends Firefighters To Church In Mahopac Falls

It turns out that cooking mishaps can happen even in the house of God, as one fire department responded to a church in the Hudson Valley after its fire alarm was set off by burnt food.

On Monday, Dec. 19, around 11:50 a.m., firefighters responded to the Red Mills Baptist Church in Mahopac at 531 NY-6N after a fire alarm went off, according to the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department.

Once there, fire officials saw no smoke coming out of the one-and-a-half-story building and then entered the church to investigate, according to the department.

Once inside, firefighters were able to confirm that the alarm was set off by burnt food, and then reset the alarm, fire officials said.

