Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Electric Skateboarder Seriously Injured In Hudson Valley Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The driver of a one-wheeled electric skateboard was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place around 2:43 a.m., on Tuesday, July 13, in Orange County.

New Windsor Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Windsor Highway and Union Avenue, Chief Robert Doss said.

Upon arrival, officers determined that the collision involved a passenger car and a one-wheeled electric skateboard.

The driver of the car was not injured. 

The operator of the one-wheeled electric skateboard sustained serious injuries and was transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh by New Windsor Emergency Medical Services ambulance.

 A bicycle safety helmet was being worn by the operator at the time of the collision, Doss said. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The names of the skateboarder and driver involved are not being released at this time. 

New Windsor Police detectives ask that anyone who may have witnessed the accident contact investigators by calling (845) 565-7000.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.