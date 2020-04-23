Drunk Woman, 27, Crashes Into Utility Pole In Area, Police Say

New York State Police arrested a 27-year-old woman for alleged DWI after he allegedly crashed into a utility pole.

Victoria R. Wheaton, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was arrested around 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 21, after troopers responded to a crash in the town of Sanford, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

When troopers responded to Route 82 they found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole. An investigation determined that Wheaton failed to maintain her lane and struck the pole while allegedly driving drunk.

Wheaton suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital by Northern Dutchess Paramedics. Stanford Fire and Emergency Medical Services were also on the scene.

Wheaton was charged with DWI and issued traffic tickets. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 27.

