Driver Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Region With Dog Inside Car

A man was killed during a single-vehicle crash in the area after losing control of his 2004 Chevrolet Corvette.

Michael Haas, age 69, was killed in Sullivan County around 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, when sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a one-car crash with entrapment on Route 97 in the town of Lumberland.

According to Undersheriff Eric J. Chaboty, of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said the Corvette had been traveling southbound at a normal rate of speed when it suddenly crossed the double yellow line, spun around, and struck a tree with the rear of the vehicle.

Haas, of the Town of Greeley in Pike County, Pennsylvania, near the Sullivan County border, was pronounced dead at the scene by Sullivan County Coroner Alan Kesten.

A small dog uninjured in the crash was recovered from the vehicle.

The state police, Highland Lake, and Sparrowbush Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.