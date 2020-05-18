COVID-19: Hudson Valley Store Shut Down For Violating State's On Pause Order

After receiving more than a dozen complaints of a business operating in violation of state order, officials closed down an establishment in the Hudson Valley.

Police received a total of 13 complaint referrals from the state's On Pause Enforcement Task Force, reporting that NJA Auctions, located in Ulster County at 3139 Route 9W in Saugerties, was open for business.

According to the complaints, there were "many customers in attendance, although being a non-essential business," Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra said.

An investigation found that NJA Auctions had placed signs on the doors of the business that advised customers that the wearing of a face mask was not mandatory and that social distancing rules are not enforced. (See second image above.)

On Monday, May 18, the Town of Saugerties Building Department accompanied by Saugerties Police, served the owner of NJA Auctions with a cease and desist order and closed the business, Sinagra said.

“Failure by NJA Auctions to comply with the Building Department order in addition to the governor’s executive order will result in law enforcement action in the form of criminal charges lodged against the owner and anyone else found to be in violation of the law," Sinagra said.

