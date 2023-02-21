Car Crash Injures One, Forces Trunk Door Open In Carmel

One person was injured after crashing their car in the Hudson Valley.

The one-car crash happened on Monday, Feb. 20 around 10:40 a.m., when firefighters in Carmel responded to the scene on Westshore Drive (Route 38) in the area of Farview Road.

After arriving at the scene of the crash, officials closed the road for around 20 minutes until the damaged vehicle, which had its trunk door popped open, was able to be towed away.

The occupant of the vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to the Mahopac Fire Department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.