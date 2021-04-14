Arrest Made In Hit-Run Crash That Left Man Dead While Unloading Groceries, Police Say

Police have arrested an area man for the alleged hit-and-run death of a man who was killed while unloading groceries from this vehicle.

Sullivan County resident Joseph Maxwell, age 34, of LIberty, was arrested on Tuesday, April 13, for the hit-and-run death of Dennis Toscano, 60, also of Liberty, who was found dead Saturday, April 10, on the shoulder of the highway, said Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Deputy Cheif Eric Chaboty.

An investigation revealed that Toscano was unloading groceries from his car when a vehicle, traveling westbound towards White Sulphur Springs, struck him and fled the scene, Chaboty said.

Detectives found pieces from a Subaru Legacy at the scene which led them to Maxwell, he added.

Maxwell was taken into custody at his residence on Eagle Drive. A 2012 Subaru Legacy with a smashed windshield and front end damage was recovered from the garage of the home, police said.

Maxwell was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

He is being held on a $50,000 bail.

Sheriff Mike Schiff said that the investigation is continuing and that additional charges are being considered.

