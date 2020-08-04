Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's The Latest Number Of Positive Cases In Putnam
Area Man Possessed, Uploaded Child Porn, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Hyde Park man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.
A 67-year-old man was arrested for alleged internet crimes against children after an investigation found images of sexual performances by a child on his computer.

Dutchess County resident Michael Terwillegar, of Hyde Park, was arrested and charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child on Tuesday, April 7, by New York State Police, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Hicks said Terwillegar is accused of possessing and uploading images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet.

Terwillegar was issued an appearance ticket and released. He is scheduled to appear in court in May.

The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

