Area Man Nabbed For Forcing 14-Year-Old To Have Sex Using A Firearm, Police Say

New York State Police arrested a Northwest Dutchess man for allegedly forcing a minor to have sex using a firearm and alcohol.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly using a firearm and alcohol to forcibly have sex with a 14-year-old victim.

Matthew R. McClay, of Pleasant Valley, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 17, following an investigation by the New York State Police and the Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

A warrant was issued following the investigation for the search of a residence on Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley. 

Evidence was discovered leading to the arrest of McClay for using a firearm and alcoholic beverages to facilitate the forcible sexual abuse of a victim under the age of fourteen-years-old, said Hicks.

McClay was charged with:

  • Sex abuse forcible compulsion
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Sex abuse
  • Two counts endangering the welfare of a child
  • Unlawful dealing with a child

He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 bond, or $80,000 partially secure bond. 

