Area Man Arrested For Shooting Death, State Police Say

An area man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man.

Ulster County resident Walter D. Post Jr., age 26, of Shawangunk, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 11, for the shooting death which took place around 5 a.m., said New York State Police.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, the victim was found when troopers from the Ellenville barracks responded to Vinegar Hill Road in the town of Shawangunk for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, troopers located the man dead outside of the residence, Nevel said.

A preliminary investigation led to the arrest of Post who was charged with second-degree murder.

Post was remanded to Ulster County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

