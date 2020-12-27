Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For Woman Wanted In Area

Christina Coulter
Jamie M. Gilbert, 27, is wanted for third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
State Police are searching for a woman who was charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument in 2018. 

Jamie M. Gilbert, 27, is 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 260 pounds, according to New York State Police at the Livingston barracks. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, and is wanted by both state police and the Town of Red Hook Court in Dutchess County. 

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at 845-677-7300 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

