Alert Issued For Wanted Child Porn Suspect From Region

Zak Failla
Przemyslaw Fic
Przemyslaw Fic Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man with ties to locales throughout New York is wanted by New York State Police in the Hudson Valley after allegedly being busted with child pornography.

New York State Police in Liberty are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Przemyslaw Fic, age 46, who was arrested and charged with possession of sexual performance by a child.

Police said that an investigation into child pornography found that Fic was in possession of numerous images of minors on his cellphone, prompting his arrest. He later failed to make court appearances and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office.

Fic was described by police as being 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has been known to frequent Bayside in Queens.

Anyone with information regarding Fic’s whereabouts or has information on him has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Liberty by calling (845) 292-6600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

