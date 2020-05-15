Alert Issued For Missing Man Last Seen Dropping Off Daughters At Home

State Police are asking the public's help in locating a 34-year-old man who was last seen several weeks ago dropping off his daughters at their home in the area.

Steven Dean Kraft is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing between 200 and 215 pounds.

Kraft, a resident of Marlboro in Ulster County, was last seen on Tuesday, April 28 just before 7 p.m. leaving West Church Street in Beacon in a Toyota Camry bearing NY registration HFY8886. (See images above.)

His car was located in Orange County on Friday, May 1 in the city of Newburgh on Carpenter Street unoccupied.

Anyone with information about Kraft or his vehicle is asked to call Investigator Joseph Merla at the New York State Police Highland barracks at 845-691-2922.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.