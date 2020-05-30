Alert Issued For High-End Auto Thefts Believed To Be Part Of Dangerous Out-Of-State Crime Ring

A rash of thefts of high-end automobiles has prompted authorities to issue an alert to area residents.

The thefts have occurred mainly in the southeastern part of Dutchess County during the late-night/early-morning hours, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said.

So far, the perpetrators have stolen vehicles that were unlocked with the keys or fobs inside and accessible.

"These thefts are thought to be part of a larger out-of-state crime ring, and the perpetrators are to be considered armed and dangerous," the sheriff's office said.

Residents are being warned to always lock their vehicles and never leave the keys/fob inside.

"Never confront the perpetrator or perpetrators yourself as they should be considered armed and dangerous," the sheriff's office said. "If you observe a suspicious person or someone attempting to commit one of these thefts, please call 911 immediately and let law enforcement handled the matter."

At this time there is no suspect description and further information may be released as it becomes available.

