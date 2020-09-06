Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Acupuncturist Accused Of Sexually Abusing Patient In Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
LaGrange Town Hall and Justice Court in Lagrangeville.
LaGrange Town Hall and Justice Court in Lagrangeville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An acupuncturist at an area facility has been accused of sexually abusing a patient.

Dutchess County resident Detlef F. Wolf, 78, of Hyde Park, while working as an acupuncturist at the Acupuncture and Wellness Center located on Titusville Road in the town of LaGrange is alleged to have sexually abused the patient, state police said on Sunday, Sept. 6.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, troopers from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested Wolf for and charged him with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class B misdemeanor.

Wolf was arraigned before the town of LaGrange Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to reappear before the court on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

This investigation remains ongoing. 

 If you believe you may be a victim of similar offenses at the Acupuncture and Wellness Center, please contact the State Police at 845-677-7300. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.