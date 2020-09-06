Acupuncturist Accused Of Sexually Abusing Patient In Area

An acupuncturist at an area facility has been accused of sexually abusing a patient.

Dutchess County resident Detlef F. Wolf, 78, of Hyde Park, while working as an acupuncturist at the Acupuncture and Wellness Center located on Titusville Road in the town of LaGrange is alleged to have sexually abused the patient, state police said on Sunday, Sept. 6.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, troopers from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested Wolf for and charged him with third-degree sexual abuse, a Class B misdemeanor.

Wolf was arraigned before the town of LaGrange Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to reappear before the court on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

This investigation remains ongoing.

If you believe you may be a victim of similar offenses at the Acupuncture and Wellness Center, please contact the State Police at 845-677-7300.

