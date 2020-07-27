Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Putnam Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Accused Dealer Caught With Drugs, Charged With DWI After Traffic Stop In Area
Accused Dealer Caught With Drugs, Charged With DWI After Traffic Stop In Area

Zak Failla
An alleged drug dealer in the Hudson Valley was busted by New York State Police troopers. Photo Credit: NYSP
A late-night traffic stop led to the arrest of a man in possession of crack-cocaine in the Hudson Valley by state police.

New York State Police troopers in Dutchess County stopped Poughkeepsie resident Steven Baum’s 2020 Acura RL on Route 55 in Lagrange at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 25.

Police said that during the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Baum was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and he was in possession of nearly 75 grams of crack-cocaine.

Baum, 48, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated. 

Baum is being held in the Dutchess County Jail without bail and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday, July 30. 

