74-Year-Old Accused Of Sexually Abusing Child, State Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Vincent E. Ferris
Vincent E. Ferris Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 74-year-old man has been accused of sexually abusing a child, state police announced.

A search warrant was executed at the residence of Vincent Ferris on Thursday, July 2 after an investigation regarding criminal sex acts allegedly committed by Vincent E. Ferris, of Stanford, against a victim under the age of 17.

Ferris was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sex act, a Class E felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Ferris was arraigned before the town of Pine Plains Court, and released to the supervision of probation. 

 He is next scheduled to appear before the Court on Wednesday, July 22.

This investigation remains ongoing. 

 Anyone with additional information or believes they may be a victim of crimes committed by Vincent Ferris is asked to please contact the State Police at 845-677-7300. 

