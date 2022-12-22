3-Car Collision Leaves Person Injured, Slows Traffic On Route 6 In Mahopac

A crash involving three vehicles left a person injured and clogged traffic on a busy Hudson Valley road.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, around 3:15 p.m., first responders in Putnam County were sent to Route 6 near the Park Ford dealership for a three-car collision, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.

Upon arriving, police started directing traffic while emergency responders tended to those involved in the accident, members of the department said.

Only one person involved in the crash was found to have minor injuries, and additional help from the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department and Somers EMS was called to help respond to the accident.

However, after they received medical treatment and a damaged vehicle was towed away, the road was fully reopened to traffic and the additional help was canceled, according to fire officials.

