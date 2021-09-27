Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hudson Valley Company Claims $8.7 Million LOTTO Prize
Police & Fire

27-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle I-84 Crash

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
I-84 in Orange County.
I-84 in Orange County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 27-year-old man was struck and killed on I-84 after losing control of his vehicle on a stretch of I-84 in the area, state police said.

State Police troopers in Orange County responded the westbound side of the interstate in Wallkill shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, where there was a report of a one-vehicle crash.

Police said that the investigation determined that Highland Stephen Nemeth, of Highland Mills in Orange County, was traveling on a 2016 BMW motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he lost control struck a guide rail.

Nemeth was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.