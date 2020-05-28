22-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Pickup Truck, Motorcycle

A 22-year-old was killed in a crash between a pickup truck and motorcycle in the area.

It happened in Dutchess County about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27 in the town of Union Vale.

Troopers were dispatched to Chestnut Ridge Road by Dutchess County 911 for a personal injury collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

An initial investigation found that Steven Ziskind, of East Fishkill, operating a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle was driving northbound on Chestnut Ridge Road, state police said.

Ziskind entered the southbound lane, and collided with a southbound 2006 Lincoln Mark LT, according to police.

Northern Dutchess Paramedics were on scene to render medical aid. Ziskind was transported to Sharon Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

This investigation remains ongoing.

