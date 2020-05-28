Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: No Mask, No Service: COVID-19 NY Executive Order Authorizes Businesses To Deny Entry
Police & Fire

22-Year-Old Killed In Crash Between Pickup Truck, Motorcycle

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Chestnut Ridge Road in Union Vale.
Chestnut Ridge Road in Union Vale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 22-year-old was killed in a crash between a pickup truck and motorcycle in the area.

It happened in Dutchess County about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27 in the town of Union Vale.

Troopers were dispatched to Chestnut Ridge Road by Dutchess County 911 for a personal injury collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

An initial investigation found that Steven Ziskind, of East Fishkill, operating a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle was driving northbound on Chestnut Ridge Road, state police said.

Ziskind entered the southbound lane, and collided with a southbound 2006 Lincoln Mark LT, according to police.

Northern Dutchess Paramedics were on scene to render medical aid. Ziskind was transported to Sharon Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

This investigation remains ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.