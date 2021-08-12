Contact Us
Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Return to your home site

Menu

Putnam Daily Voice serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Danbury Mall Placed On Lockdown After Girl Injured In Shooting
Police & Fire

22-Year-Old Charged With Rape Of Two Under Age Of 15 In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An area man was arrested by New Paltz for allegedly raping two juveniles under the age of 15.
An area man was arrested by New Paltz for allegedly raping two juveniles under the age of 15. Photo Credit: New Platz Police Department

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged rape of two victims in the area both under the age of 15.

Orange County resident Jeffrey Arenas, age 22, of Wallkill, was arrested and charged in Ulster County with rape and criminal sexual act, by the New Paltz Police.

According to police, on Tuesday, June 15, the New Paltz Police Department Detective Division was notified that two juvenile females had been sexually assaulted by the same adult male. 

The two victims, a 13-year-old female, and a 14-year-old female, notified a school employee, who then contacted the New Paltz Police Department.

Following a two-month-long investigation, probable cause was established to charge Arenas with both incidents, police said.

It was determined that Arenas had befriended the juveniles by providing them with vape pens.

He was taken into custody on Thursday, August 5 by New Paltz PD detectives and remanded to the Ulster County Jail on $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 bond, or $200,000 Insurance bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Putnam Daily Voice!

Serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.