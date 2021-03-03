Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
22-Year-Old Accused Of Engaging In Sexual Conduct With Minor In Area

Kathy Reakes
Chandler C. Stolarski
Chandler C. Stolarski Photo Credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

An area man has been arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15.

Chandler C. Stolarski, age 22, of Pleasant Valley, was arrested ib Tuesday, March 2, in connection with a month-long investigation into inappropriate sexual conduct, said Captain John Watterson, of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office. 

Waterson said Stolarski is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with someone less than 15 years of age.

The incident occurred in 2020, and no further information about the case or the victim was released.

Stolarski was charged with a criminal sexual act, which is a felony. 

After being processed he was arraigned before the Town of Milan Court and was released on $7,000 cash bail, which he posted at arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information on this case or similar incidents involving Stolarski should contact Detective Ben Sistarenik at 845-486-3833 or via email at bsistarenik@dutchessny.gov.

