13 Area Residents Charged With Impaired Driving In State Police Stops

More than a dozen area residents were among the 18 charged by New York State Police troopers for alleged impaired driving in the Hudson Valley.

Local residents charged were:

Westchester County

On Saturday, June 27, State Police troopers from Cortlandt arrested Jose R. Becerra Rey, 32, of Peekskill, for DWI with a prior conviction within ten years, a felony. He was traveling on State Route 9 in the village of Croton-on-Hudson, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, June 28, State Police troopers from Somers arrested Thomas M. Connelly, 19, of Lewisboro, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 138 in the town of Somers, when he was involved in a rollover motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Friday, June 26, State Police troopers from Rhinebeck arrested Darren J. Diesing, 54, of Poughkeepsie, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9G turning onto State Route 199 when he was involved in a motor vehicle crash with Denisse Grullon in the town of Rhinebeck. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, June 27, State Police troopers from Wappinger arrested Jose L. Rivas, 59, of Beacon, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9D in the town of Wappinger, when he was involved in a personal injury motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, June 28, State Police troopers from Poughkeepsie arrested Derek W. Woodin, 26, of East Fishkill, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 376 in the town of Wappinger, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, June 28, State Police troopers from Stormville arrested Julio Visoso Torres, 31, of East Fishkill, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 82 in the town of East Fishkill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Orange County

On Friday, June 26, State Police troopers from Rhinebeck arrested Denisse A. Grullon, 38, of Middletown, for Aggravated DWI Leandra’s Law, felony. She was traveling on State Route 9G turning onto State Route 199 when she was involved in a motor vehicle crash with Darren Diesing in the town of Rhinebeck. Investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol with a child in the vehicle and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, June 28, State Police troopers from Wappinger arrested Dylan S. Selage, 21, of Cornwall, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9D in the town of Wappinger, and was involved in a motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, June 28, State Police troopers from East Fishkill arrested Elisha T. Cooper, 38, of Montgomery, for DWI with two prior convictions within ten years, a class D felony. He was traveling on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Fairfield County

On Friday, June 26, State Police troopers from Somers arrested Giordi Lebanidze, 46, of Danbury, for DWI. He was traveling on I-684 in the town of Lewisboro, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, June 27, State Police troopers from Brewster arrested Michael J. Hulse, 48, of Danbury, for DWI. He was traveling on Danbury Road in the town of Southeast, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, June 27, State Police troopers from East Fishkill arrested Leon D. Anderson, 36, of Norwalk, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 84 in the town of East Fishkill, when he was stopped for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law. Investigation revealed he was under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

