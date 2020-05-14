13 Area Residents Charged With Impaired Driving In State Police Stops

More than a dozen motorists in the Hudson Valley were arrested for alleged impaired driving, State Police said.

Local residents charged include:

Orange County

On Saturday, May 9, State Police from Greenville (Orange County) arrested Zachary Blair, 61, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Prospect Street in the city of Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, May 9, State Police from Montgomery arrested Timothy Freehill, 42, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 84 in the town of Montgomery when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, May 11, State Police from Hamptonburg arrested John D. Williams, 28, of Newburgh, for DWI and Unlawful Possession of Marihuana. He was traveling on Mill Street in the city of Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and in was possession of marijuana and was subsequently arrested.

Dutchess County

On Sunday, May 10, State Police from Kingston arrested Oliver Attie, 21, of Red Hook, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 23A in the town of Catskill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Ulster County

On Saturday, May 9, State Police from Kingston arrested Ryan O’Toole, 31, of Saugerties, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9W in the town of Ulster when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, May 9, State Police from Coxsackie arrested Sara Leppig, 36, of Saugerties, for DWAI Drugs. She was traveling on State Route 81 in the town of Greenville when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, May 10, State Police from Kingston arrested Oscar Moss Jr, 60, of Saugerties, for DWI. He was traveling on Flatbush Avenue in the city of Kingston when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, May 10, State Police from Kingston arrested Shawn Boice, 47, of Lake Katrine, for DWI. He was traveling on Old Kings Highway in the town of Ulster when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, May 10, State Police from Kingston arrested Albert May, 34, of Ellenville, for Felony DWI. He was traveling on West O’Reilly Street in the City of Kingston when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, May 10, State Police from Highland arrested Anthony Sierra, 41, of Highland, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 32 in the town of Plattekill when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, May 10, State Police Coxsackie arrested Joseph Tenorio Jr, 25, of Saugerties, for DWI. He was traveling on State Route 9W in the town of Saugerties when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, May 10, State Police from Kingston arrested Lehanne Sisco, 39, of Kingston, for DWAI Drugs. She was traveling on State Route 209 in the town of Ulster when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

