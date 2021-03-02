1-Year-Old Boy, Woman Killed In Horrific Two-Vehicle Route 9 Crash

A 1-year-old infant and a 48-year-old woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of Route 9.

The crash took place around 3:30 p.m., Monday, March 1, on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls, in the area of New Hackensack Road, said New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks.

An initial investigation revealed a 2017 Honda CRV, driven by Loraine Baker, age 48, of Poughkeepsie, was southbound on Route 9 and rear-ended a southbound 2005 Chevrolet TrailBlazer, Hicks said.

Baker was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center where she died from her injuries, he added.

The driver of the TrailBlazer, Rene Luis Ramirez, age 37, of Poughkeepsie, and her passengers, Nelvis Luis Cruz, age 23, Esteban Luis Luis, age 4, and Emilio Luis Luis, age 1, were all transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Emilio Luis Luis succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Route 9 was closed in both directions from approximately 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.

This investigation remains ongoing.

