Light Freezing Rain 29°

SHARE

Patterson Man Accused Of Illegally Trapping Squirrels, Spraying Them With Red Paint: Police

A man faces criminal charges after illegally trapping squirrels on his property, spraying them with red paint, and releasing them in the Hudson Valley, police said.

Two traps and the&nbsp;Rust-Oleum spray can used to paint the squirrels were seized by authorities.&nbsp;

Two traps and the Rust-Oleum spray can used to paint the squirrels were seized by authorities. 

 Photo Credit: Putnam County SPCA
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Putnam County resident Mark Kuhn of Patterson, age 62, was arrested for illegally trapping the animals, the Putnam County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced on Monday, Jan. 15. 

The arrest followed an investigation conducted by the SPCA and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police. 

According to authorities, the investigation into Kuhn began when he admitted to the Putnam County Probation Department that he had illegally trapped squirrels on his property, sprayed them with Rust-Oleum Paint + Primer, and then released them at other locations in Patterson. 

SPCA Detectives and Environmental Conservation Police officers then interviewed Kuhn at his residence on Saturday, Jan. 13, and charged him with three counts of poisoning or attempting to poison animals, a misdemeanor. Additionally, Kuhn was also charged with multiple violations under the New York State Environmental Conservation laws, officials said. 

Two traps were later seized from Kuhn's property, as well as the Rust-Oleum spray can, authorities said. 

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE