A part of Peekskill Hollow Road (Route 21) in the Putnam County town of Putnam Valley near the bridge over Peekskill Hollow Creek will close on Monday, July 8, according to the Putnam County Bureau of Emergency Services.

During the closure, motorists can use Peekskill Hollow Turnpike as a detour, officials added.

Message boards will be activated near the closure to alert drivers.

