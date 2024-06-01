Officials Consider Temporarily Halting Battery Storage Facility Plans In Mahopac

In response to a proposed lithium battery storage facility that would be located in the Putnam County hamlet of Mahopac at 24 Miller Rd., the Carmel Town Board is planning on holding a public hearing on a possible moratorium on energy storage systems in the town in June.

In a letter sent to Carmel Town Supervisor Michael Cazzari on Tuesday, May 28, New York State Sen. Pete Harckham announced his full support for the temporary moratorium, which would put a pause on the storage facility plans for the time being.

In his letter to Cazzari, Harckham said the project, developed by East Point Energy, is a "particularly sensitive" issue because of its close proximity to homes and properties in adjoining municipalities such as Somers, where residents have voiced concerns that they do not have any say in the Carmel government's decision making.

"The Board has my full support in pursuing a temporary moratorium until it has had the opportunity to consider more comprehensive local regulations," Harckham wrote in the letter, adding, "The Board’s calling of a public hearing will no doubt result in a robust public engagement process that will allow all material issues to be more fully discussed."

Additionally, Harckham also said he would introduce new legislation that would support local governments as they consider other proposals for "battery farms." This legislation would "ensure sound siting, best standards for energy storage system safety and guarantee all stakeholders are heard," Harckham wrote.

The proposed 93.5-acre battery storage facility is meant to reduce reliance on the electric grid in the area, which would help during power blackouts caused by storms. It would also reduce some costs to electric utility providers and consumers, according to Harckham's office.

Despite the benefits, officials and fire departments in Westchester have spoken out against the project, citing safety concerns.

"I have genuine concerns about this project and will be closely following its development," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said in a statement in late April.

Somers Town Supervisor Robert Scorrano also spoke out against the proposal in a letter to the Carmel Planning Board dated Tuesday, April 2, saying that any fire at the facility could put significant strain on surrounding volunteer fire departments, as the current approach for such facilities is to let the blaze burn while cooling surrounding units.

