Officers Save Business Owner, Dog Stranded On Island In Mahopac After Sudden Storm

The events leading up to the rescue began in Putnam County on Sunday, June 23, when a microburst slammed the area of Lake Mahopac around 5:30 p.m., bringing heavy rains and high winds and knocking down trees and power lines.

During this time, the owner of Mahopac's Freight House Cafe, Donna Massaro, had been paddle boarding on Lake Mahopac with her dog, Joey. When the storm hit, it brought heavy waves that knocked her and Joey off the board and into the water, Carmel Police said on Wednesday, July 3.

As she tried bringing Joey back on the board, another wave hit them and the board pushed upward, hitting her in the head. It then "suction-cupped" on top of her and Massaro had to force it upwards to avoid being trapped underneath.

Soon after this, the board traveled away from them and Massaro lost it in the water. At this point, she and Joey became stranded on the rocky shore of Canopus Island within Lake Mahopac.

Although several boats passed by the island after the pair became stranded, they did not hear her cries for help. Finally, a Carmel Police Marine Patrol Boat occupied by Officers Vincent Serio and Anthony Bambach passed by and heard Massaro's yells for assistance.

The officers then approached the shore and cut the boat's engine as they threw a line into the water. Bambach was able to grab Joey by his life vest and hoist him on the boat before leading Massaro to the stern and helping her board, according to Carmel Police.

Following the rescue, the department urged residents always to wear life vests when venturing out onto the lake. Police also advised boaters to check the weather to avoid similar situations.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.