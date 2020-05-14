COVID-19: Nurse, 43, With Two Daughters Dies From Virus

A 43-year-old nurse and mother of two young children died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A Rockland County resident and a nurse manager at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, Kelly Mazzarella, died on Friday, May 8, from complications from COVID-19.

Mazzarella, of Pearl River, leaves behind her husband Ronnie Mazzarella, and the two daughters, Hailey and Kristina, according to a GoFundMe page .

The fund was organized by a close friend, Nicole Maursky, in an effort to help the family cover funeral and medical expenses, as well as money for living expenses.

"I cannot believe that I am writing these words," Maursky wrote. "They should have never had to be written. But here we are."

According to Maursky, Mazzarella died after a long battle with lupus and a short battle against COVID-19.

"Anyone who knew Kelly knows that she lived life with love and light stronger and brighter than humanly possible," she said.

When diagnosed with COVID-19, Mazzarella had already been fighting a battle with lupus.

Friends say she was a great mother, and that Ronnie was the love of her life.

"They overcame all the challenges that life threw at them over the past 20 years and came out on the other side, together," said Maursky. "That's love."

Her friend said she loved being a nurse and that it was not just a job, but a part of who she was.

"Kelly leaves behind many coworkers turned friends from her years in the profession," Maursky said.

In addition to the GoFundMe page, an account has also been created at Luigi O’Gradys in Pearl River to ease the immediate burden of meals, cooking, for the family. To donate to the food effort, call 845-735-9110, and mention the Kelly Mazzarella Food Fund.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. To donate to the GoFundMe page, click here .

