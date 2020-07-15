Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Putnam Daily Voice
Anthony Haruch, 94, Spent His Career Teaching Art In Mahopac Schools, Dies From COVID-19

Daily Voice
Anthony Harch taught art his in the Mahopac Central School District his entire career.
Anthony Harch taught art his in the Mahopac Central School District his entire career. Photo Credit: Contributed

Anthony Haruch, 94, formerly of Mahopac and Somers, died on Sunday, July 5 from COVID-19. 

The last of six siblings and a lifelong bachelor, he devoted his life to art education. He received his BS in Education from SUNY Buffalo and MA from Columbia University and spent his career teaching in the Mahopac Central School District. In retirement he continued educating, publishing teaching materials, and taught jewelry making. 

He traveled extensively and was devoted to under-represented groups including American folk art and aboriginal art of Australia and New Zealand. He is remembered fondly by many of his former students and helped influence numerous careers. 

 He is survived by his niece Bonnie Haruch of Pendleton, IN; great nephews Kyle Kenyon of Sutton, MA and Cory Kenyon of Worcester, MA; and great niece Kyra Kenyon of Fishers, IN.

