Not Over Yet: Here's How Much Longer Stormy Conditions From Ophelia Will Last

"Through Monday, Ophelia will slow track back offshore off the mid-Atlantic states, prolonging the duration of wet weather and gusty winds," according to AccuWeather.com. "Although Ophelia will continue to lose wind intensity through the early week, gusty winds and drenching rain can continue to impact many communities near the coast from the mid-Atlantic into southern New England."

For a radar image of the region showing areas of heavy rain (in dark green) and storms (yellow and orange), see the first image above.

A widespread total of around 2 to 4 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts of up to 8 inches is expected for the duration of the system, which arrived in the area on Saturday morning, Sept. 23. (Click on the second image above for the latest projected precipitation totals.)

"Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Monday morning. "Some roads and low-lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding."

There will be a mix of steady rain and showers Monday morning before precipitation slowly starts to taper off in the middle to late afternoon. The high temperature will hold steady in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

For a look at Ophelia's movement into Monday evening, see the third image above.

It will remain cloudy Tuesday, Sept. 26 with a high temperature in the low 60s. There is a slight chance of rain in the morning into the early afternoon.

Look for partly to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Thursday, Sept. 28 with high temperatures in the mid-60s each day.

Unsettled conditions will return overnight Thursday into Friday, Sept. 29, which will be partly sunny with a chance of showers in the day and again at night. The high temperature again will be in the mid-60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.