Warning Issued In Putnam For Illegal Fireworks

With July 4th quickly approaching, it's that time of year again -- to warn people of the dangers of fireworks and what is and isn't legal.

In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department urges everyone to enjoy fireworks at public displays conducted by professionals, and not to use any fireworks at home.

In New York State aerial consumer fireworks, firecrackers and chasers, skyrockets, roman candles, bombs, and metal wire sparklers are all illegal.

Although New York allows for home displays such as ground-based or handheld sparkling devices including cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, and wood sparklers/dipped sticks, users should read the warning label for safe use, the police department said.

Most of the injuries reported each year involves damage to hands and fingers, the face, eyes, ears, legs, and arms.

The majority of the injuries each year happen to children under the age of 15, and include burns from hand-held sparklers, police said.

The Police Department reminds users they could be arrested or fined for using illegal fireworks.

