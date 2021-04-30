Two Employees Accused Of Committing Illegal Activities At Area Car Dealership, Police Say

Two employees of an area car dealership have been arrested for allegedly forging paperwork and using fraudulent registration stickers.

On Friday, April 30 in Ulster County, Saugerties Police along with the state Department of Motor Vehicles arrested 53-year-old Derek S. Winnie, and 54- year-old Deborah L. Ferraro following an ongoing investigation involving Winnies Car Dealership, aka, 9W Auto Sales, said Chief Joseph Sinagra.

According to Sinagra, the two, both of Saugerties, were allegedly forging DMW paperwork pertaining to the sale and registration of vehicles, in addition to manufacturing fraudulent registration stickers, and operating vehicles with switched plates.

Ferraro was charged with:

Criminal possession of a forged instrument

Count offering a false instrument

Count falsifying business records

Winnie was charged with:

Two counts of forgery

Three counts of offering a false instrument for filing

Three counts of falsifying business records

The investigation is ongoing.

