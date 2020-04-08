Tropical Storm Isaias: Thousands Lose Power In Putnam

Tens of thousands of Putnam, Dutchess, and Ulster residents have lost power as Tropical Storm Isaias rocked the region with extreme wind gusts that toppled trees, felled utility poles and downed power lines throughout the area.

Putnam County was hardest hit, with 33,464 of NYSEG’s 38,693 customers reporting outages, with Carmel (11,654), Southeast (5,966), Putnam Valley (4,894), and Patterson (4,460) seeing the most outages.

Central Hudson was responding to 606 total outages that were impacting 63,821 of their customers as of 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

In Dutchess, 30,067 customers were affected, with more than 3,000 outages reported in East Fishkill (9,136), Wappinger (4,810), LaGrange (3,496), and Poughkeepsie (3,084).

Outages were also reported in Beacon, Clinton, Fishkill, Hyde Park, Millbrook, Millerton, North East, Pine Plains, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook, Stanford, Union Vale, and Washington.

A total of 23,647 of Central Hudson’s Orange County customers were also facing outages, led by New Windsor (5,911), Newburgh Town (5,519), Newburgh City (4,568), and Cornwall (3,891).

In Ulster, 8,076 customers were reporting outages, though only Olive (1,623) had more than 850 customers without power.

“Our crews, staff, and equipment are ready to respond,” Ryan Hawthorne, Assistant Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson stated.

“We use an all hands on deck approach during storms and emergencies, assigning each employee a storm role, which may differ considerably from their normal daily responsibilities.

“In this current environment, our electric line crews and support staff are practicing social distancing to keep our employees and the public safe, and we also realize many of our customers are at home and rely on electric service for essential services,” Hawthorne continued. “In the event of power outages, we are committed to restoring electric service as quickly and safely as possible.”

NYSEG was also reporting 10,300 of its 15,860 customers in Dutchess, and 661 of its 5,403 Ulster County customers were without power.

No estimated time of power restoration has been provided by Central Hudson or NYSEG.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

