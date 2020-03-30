Third Dutchess Resident Dies From COVID-19

The third death of a Dutchess County resident related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been confirmed.

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral & Community Health announced the fatality on Monday afternoon, March 30.

Dutchess County currently has more than 320 positive cases of COVID-19 and testing expanded locally last week.

The department said the 61-year-old man died on Sunday, March 29 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie after being admitted for an unrelated condition and swabbed for COVID-19, which was confirmed positive.

The individual had not been known to the health department until his hospitalization.

Further specific information cannot be provided for privacy reasons, according to the department.

“As our hearts go out to the loved ones and friends of the third Dutchess County resident claimed by this pandemic, it must also be a stark reminder that there is nowhere in our county untouched by our fight against COVID-19," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said. "It remains all of our responsibility to help stop the spread as the human toll of this fight continues to rise. Our community has come together in so many ways, from our brave healthcare professionals and response personnel to neighbors volunteering to help in myriad ways.

"We ask all residents to continue to do their part: stay home and stay safe, ensuring our healthcare system is not overwhelmed and minimizing the risk to those essential responders working day and night to protect Dutchess County."

Molinaro continues to ask residents to remain home to limit the community spread of the virus and limit their interactions, staying at least 6 feet apart, while making brief trips outside home to grocery stores and pharmacies.

“Our department is using every resource available to combat COVID-19 in our community, and we implore residents to do their part to assist us in our efforts," Dutchess Behavioral and Community Health Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian said. "To help us protect the safety of every resident, please stay home. The voluntary isolation is only temporary, but it can save countless lives."

Staying home is critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and flattening the curve so as not to overwhelm the local healthcare system and ensure everyone can get the care they need, the department said.

Dutchess County Government continues to provide residents the most current information and guidance on its website, dutchessny.gov/coronavirus , its Coronavirus hotline, (845) 486-3555, and its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

